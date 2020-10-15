1/1
James Odell "Trey" Hughes III
2005 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LANCASTER – James Odell "Trey" Hughes III, 15, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at MUSC-Lancaster Medical Center.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 16, at Lancaster Memorial Park, 1389 Memorial Park Drive, Lancaster, with the Rev. Ricky Cope officiating. Burial will follow.
The family will greet friends following the service at the cemetery.
Born in Rock Hill on Feb. 16, 2005, Trey was the son of James Odell Hughes II of Rock Hill and Melissa Montoya Hughes of Texas. He was preceded in death by his sister, Deanna Hughes. Trey was a student at Lancaster High School.
Trey is survived by his grandmother with whom he lived, Kay Zissett (Ric Folsom) of Lancaster; his paternal grandfather, Ed Hughes of Rock Hill; his two sisters, Breanna Hughes of Fort Lawn and Heather Hughes of Lancaster; his three brothers, Devin Hughes and Levi Hughes of Florida and Sage McCrimmons of Fort Lawn; and numerous uncles, aunts and cousins.
Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel is assisting the Hughes family.
Condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lancaster News from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Greene Funeral Home
2133 Ebenezer Road
Rock Hill, SC 29732
(803) 326-2051
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved