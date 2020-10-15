LANCASTER – James Odell "Trey" Hughes III, 15, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at MUSC-Lancaster Medical Center.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 16, at Lancaster Memorial Park, 1389 Memorial Park Drive, Lancaster, with the Rev. Ricky Cope officiating. Burial will follow.
The family will greet friends following the service at the cemetery.
Born in Rock Hill on Feb. 16, 2005, Trey was the son of James Odell Hughes II of Rock Hill and Melissa Montoya Hughes of Texas. He was preceded in death by his sister, Deanna Hughes. Trey was a student at Lancaster High School.
Trey is survived by his grandmother with whom he lived, Kay Zissett (Ric Folsom) of Lancaster; his paternal grandfather, Ed Hughes of Rock Hill; his two sisters, Breanna Hughes of Fort Lawn and Heather Hughes of Lancaster; his three brothers, Devin Hughes and Levi Hughes of Florida and Sage McCrimmons of Fort Lawn; and numerous uncles, aunts and cousins.
Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel is assisting the Hughes family.
Condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net.