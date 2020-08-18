1/
James R. Taylor
1934 - 2020
LANCASTER – James R. "Elephant" Taylor, 85, died Friday, Aug. 14, 2020.
He was a son of the late Marion Augustus Taylor and Annie Mills Taylor Amerson. He was married to Hazel K. Taylor.
Survivors include his wife; son, Jim Taylor of Lake Wylie; daughter, Sissy Taylor Gardner; brother, Marion J. Taylor of Lancaster; three grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Services were 3 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18, at Calvary Baptist Church, officiated by the Rev. Jimmy Fox, with burial at Lancaster Memorial Park.
The family received friends from 6-8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 17, at Jerry Hartley Funeral Home.

Published in The Lancaster News from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
