LANCASTER – James Ralph Craig, 67, passed away Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at his home.

He was born on March 31, 1952, in Lancaster, the son of the late Walter Craig and Myrtle Knight Craig, and was the husband of Beth Powers Craig.

Mr. Craig was employed with Springs Global for 50 years and was currently a maintenance supervisor. He loved his family, especially his grandson. Mr. Craig was a former Boy Scout Leader, Dixie Baseball Coach, an avid Clemson Tiger fan and a skilled woodworker. He was very active, enjoyed staying busy, gardening and horseback riding. Mr. Craig was a lifelong member of Zion United Methodist Church, where he served on various committees.

Mr. Craig is survived by his wife of 47 years, Beth Powers Craig; son, Brett Craig and his wife, Adair, of Ravenel; grandson, Jamison Craig; brothers, Larry Craig (Darlene) and Wayne Craig (Karen), all of Lancaster; sisters, Lib Preslar (Ken) and Diane Rape (Mike), all of Lancaster; and his mother-in-law, Ann Gooch Powers.

Mr. Craig was preceded in death by a son, James Brian "Jamie" Craig; his parents; brother, Ricky Craig; and his father-in-law, Artis "Mutt" Powers.

The celebration of life funeral service for Mr. Craig will be 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, at Zion United Methodist Church, officiated by the Revs. Michael Jarrell and Frank Lybrand. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, at Burgess Funeral Home; and suggest memorials contributions be made to Zion United Methodist Church, 1665 Zion Road, Lancaster, SC 29720.

