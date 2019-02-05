LANCASTER – James Washington "Mickey" Hill Jr., 64, died Friday, Feb. 1, 2019.
He was a son of the late James W. Hill Sr. and the late Martha Pratt Hill.
Survivors include one son, Jermaine Belk of Lancaster; one daughter, Monique L. Jones of Lancaster; one brother, Glen Hill of Lancaster; one sister, Mary Allen of Lancaster; and four grandchildren.
Services are 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, in the Crawford Funeral Home chapel, officiated by the Revs. Toby Johnson and Kenneth Cauthen, with burial in the I.C. Clinton Memorial Cemetery.
Viewing is 1-7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 8, at Crawford Funeral Home.
Crawford Funeral Home
410 West Meeting Street
Lancaster, SC 29720
(803) 285-3261
Published in The Lancaster News on Feb. 6, 2019