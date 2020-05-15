LANCASTER – James William Clyburn, 62, died Thursday, May 14, 2020.
He was a son of the late John H. Clyburn and the late Lucille Hinson Clyburn.
Survivors include daughter, Nekiesha Lasha Clyburn of Rock Hill; son, James Lamont Clyburn of Lancaster; sisters, Diane Brown and Barbara Clyburn, both of Lancaster; brothers, Ervin Clyburn and Johnny Clyburn, both of Lancaster; and six grandchildren.
Private services are 2 p.m. Monday, May 18, officiated by the Rev. Kenneth Cauthen.
Visitation is 1:30 p.m. at Crawford Funeral Home Chapel.
Published in The Lancaster News on May 16, 2020