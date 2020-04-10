Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Wilson Rushing. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

LANCASTER – James Wilson Rushing, 73, passed away on April 10, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Memorial services are private.

James was born on Dec. 24, 1946, in Charlotte to the late Johnny and Rosetta Smith Rushing.

Mr. Rushing was a manager at L. Fisherman Flooring. He enjoyed camping and watching the Carolina Panthers and Clemson football. James loved Christmas. He dedicated his life to his family; enjoying spending time with his family, friends and Missy the dog and his two cats.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 18 years, Brenda Rollings Rushing of the home; daughters, Kelly Nunnery (Chris) of Heath Springs, Michele Joplin (Sean) of Dobson, N.C., and Jami Thompson (Jon) of Lancaster; son, Robbie Hensley (Amanda) of Lancaster; sisters, Janice Hinson (Steve) and Sheila Thompson (Scott) of Lancaster; 12 grandchildren; nieces and nephews; and other relatives and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Levine Cancer Institute.

