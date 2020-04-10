LANCASTER – James Wilson Rushing, 73, passed away on April 10, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Memorial services are private.
James was born on Dec. 24, 1946, in Charlotte to the late Johnny and Rosetta Smith Rushing.
Mr. Rushing was a manager at L. Fisherman Flooring. He enjoyed camping and watching the Carolina Panthers and Clemson football. James loved Christmas. He dedicated his life to his family; enjoying spending time with his family, friends and Missy the dog and his two cats.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 18 years, Brenda Rollings Rushing of the home; daughters, Kelly Nunnery (Chris) of Heath Springs, Michele Joplin (Sean) of Dobson, N.C., and Jami Thompson (Jon) of Lancaster; son, Robbie Hensley (Amanda) of Lancaster; sisters, Janice Hinson (Steve) and Sheila Thompson (Scott) of Lancaster; 12 grandchildren; nieces and nephews; and other relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Levine Cancer Institute.
Published in The Lancaster News on Apr. 11, 2020