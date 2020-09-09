LANCASTER – Jamie Franklin Boone, 40, passed away Friday, Sept. 4, 2020.
He was born Jan. 31, 1980, in Lancaster, a son of Robert Franklin Boone and Rachel Williams Smith.
Jamie was the owner and operator of 522 Collision. He loved working on projects, go-kart racing, watching NASCAR and dirt track racing. Jamie was an avid Kyle Bush and Carolina Gamecocks fan. He also enjoyed going to the lake and annual turkey shoots with his brother. Jamie was passionate about helping others.
Jamie is survived by his daughter, Ashlee Elizabeth Lane of Lancaster; his father, Robert Boone and his wife, Wanda; his mother, Rachel Smith; a brother, Robbie Boone; a sister, Christine Harkey; four stepbrothers, Matthew Dickson, Jareth Bailey, Jerel Bailey and Berry Smith; maternal grandmother, Dezerie Powell; and a large extended family.
Jamie was preceded in death by his stepdad, Willard Berry Smith Sr.; paternal grandparents, Robert and Loraine Boone; and maternal grandfather, Paul R. Williams.
The family received friends from 5-7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 6, at Burgess Funeral Home.
The celebration of life graveside service for Jamie will be private at Lancaster Memorial Park Mausoleum.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made to a charity of one's choice
.
An online guest register is available on the obituaries page at www.burgessfunerals.com.
Burgess Funeral Home and Crematory is caring for the family of Mr. Jamie Boone.