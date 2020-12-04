BISHOPVILLE – Jamie Lee "Fatbaby" Jenkins, 43, died Friday, Nov. 27, 2020.

He was a son of Alice Bowers Dease and the late Ronald Bowers Jenkins. He was married to Angela Eason Jenkins.

Survivors include his wife; mother; stepfather, Kenneth Dease; daughter, Courtney M. Hearon; stepsons, David Stogner, "Peanut" Stogner and Donald Bradds; sisters, Gena Faulkenberry, Stacie Baker and Pamela Dease; stepsister, Shandy Miller; stepbrother, Eric Miller; and a grandson.

Services are Saturday, Dec. 5, in the chapel of Baker Funeral Home in Kershaw, officiated by Pastor Chris Hayes.

The family will greet friends following the service at the funeral home.

