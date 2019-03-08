LANCASTER – Mrs. Janett Sears Deese, 86, of Lancaster, widow of Gilbert Lynn Deese, passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019, at her home.
|
She was born April 16, 1932, in Lancaster, a daughter of the late Dewey Hobson Sears and Winona Baker Sears.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend. She loved going to the beach on vacation, spending time outdoors and reading books. She always enjoyed spending time with her family.
A service to celebrate the life of Mrs. Deese will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, March 11, at the graveside in Lancaster Memorial Park, with the Rev. Gene Flack officiating.
Mrs. Deese is survived by a son, Steven Deese of Lancaster; three daughters, Tina Marie Deese, Tammy Lance and Cammy Deese Miller and her husband, Eddie, all of Lancaster; a sister, Patricia "Pat" Knight and her husband, Gary, of Memphis, Tenn.; three grandchildren, Tristian Moser, Jon-Michael Norton and Ariel Miller; and six great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Deese was preceded in death by four brothers, Dewey "Buddy" Sears, Claude Sears, Walter Dean Sears and Franklin D. "Frank" Sears; two sisters, Marie Pittman and Betty Jean Tyner; and two grandchildren, Halley Brooke Miller and Joshua Flint McManus.
The family will receive friends from noon-12:45 p.m. Monday, March 11, at Lancaster Funeral Home and at other times at the home of Tammy Lance.
Memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
