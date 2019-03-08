Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janett Sears Deese. View Sign



She was born April 16, 1932, in Lancaster, a daughter of the late Dewey Hobson Sears and Winona Baker Sears.

She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend. She loved going to the beach on vacation, spending time outdoors and reading books. She always enjoyed spending time with her family.

A service to celebrate the life of Mrs. Deese will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, March 11, at the graveside in Lancaster Memorial Park, with the Rev. Gene Flack officiating.

Mrs. Deese is survived by a son, Steven Deese of Lancaster; three daughters, Tina Marie Deese, Tammy Lance and Cammy Deese Miller and her husband, Eddie, all of Lancaster; a sister, Patricia "Pat" Knight and her husband, Gary, of Memphis, Tenn.; three grandchildren, Tristian Moser, Jon-Michael Norton and Ariel Miller; and six great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Deese was preceded in death by four brothers, Dewey "Buddy" Sears, Claude Sears, Walter Dean Sears and Franklin D. "Frank" Sears; two sisters, Marie Pittman and Betty Jean Tyner; and two grandchildren, Halley Brooke Miller and Joshua Flint McManus.

The family will receive friends from noon-12:45 p.m. Monday, March 11, at Lancaster Funeral Home and at other times at the home of Tammy Lance.

Memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.

Notes to the family may be made at

