KERSHAW – Janice Catoe Cauthen, 64, died Tuesday, Nov. 25, 2020.
She was the daughter of the late Clarence Catoe and Ruby C. Catoe. She was married to Kenneth B. Cauthen.
Survivors include her husband; daughter, Julie C. Webster of Charleston; son, Matthew B. Cauthen; brothers, Donald Catoe of Charleston and Sam Catoe of Pageland; sisters, Sue Rollings of Surfside Beach, Elaine Knight of Lancaster, Diane Gregory of Fort Lawn and Emily Robinson of Kershaw; and three grandchildren.
Services were 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27, at Sand Hill Baptist Church, officiated by the Rev. Michael Owens, with burial in the church cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
of South Carolina, 140 Stoneridge Drive, Suite 210, Columbia, SC 29210.
Baker Funeral Home was in charge.