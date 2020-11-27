1/
Janice Catoe Cauthen
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Janice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KERSHAW – Janice Catoe Cauthen, 64, died Tuesday, Nov. 25, 2020.
She was the daughter of the late Clarence Catoe and Ruby C. Catoe. She was married to Kenneth B. Cauthen.
Survivors include her husband; daughter, Julie C. Webster of Charleston; son, Matthew B. Cauthen; brothers, Donald Catoe of Charleston and Sam Catoe of Pageland; sisters, Sue Rollings of Surfside Beach, Elaine Knight of Lancaster, Diane Gregory of Fort Lawn and Emily Robinson of Kershaw; and three grandchildren.
Services were 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27, at Sand Hill Baptist Church, officiated by the Rev. Michael Owens, with burial in the church cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association of South Carolina, 140 Stoneridge Drive, Suite 210, Columbia, SC 29210.
Baker Funeral Home was in charge.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lancaster News from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Baker Funeral Home
210 East Hilton Street
Kershaw, SC 29067
803-457-4771
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved