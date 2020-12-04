1/
Janice Craig Reid
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Janice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LANCASTER – Janice Craig Reid, 56, died Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020.
She was a daughter of the late Hiwatha Craig and Rosiel Mingo Craig. She was married to Nathan Reid.
Survivors include her husband of Lancaster; daughters, Tanquila Craig of Fort Mill and Shericka Jackson of Lancaster; sons, Davanta Craig and Delvickio Reid, both of Lancaster; sisters, Zenia Mae Craig Blackmon, Laverne Craig and Doris Hilton, all of Lancaster; brothers, Clyde Craig, Mason Craig, Henry Craig, Dennis Craig Richard Hilton, Marshall Craig and Roy Craig, all of Lancaster; and seven grandchildren.
Services are 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, at Crawford Funeral Home Chapel, officiated by the Rev. Kenneth Cauthen.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lancaster News from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Crawford Funeral Home
410 West Meeting Street
Lancaster, SC 29720
(803) 285-3261
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved