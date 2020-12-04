LANCASTER – Janice Craig Reid, 56, died Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020.

She was a daughter of the late Hiwatha Craig and Rosiel Mingo Craig. She was married to Nathan Reid.

Survivors include her husband of Lancaster; daughters, Tanquila Craig of Fort Mill and Shericka Jackson of Lancaster; sons, Davanta Craig and Delvickio Reid, both of Lancaster; sisters, Zenia Mae Craig Blackmon, Laverne Craig and Doris Hilton, all of Lancaster; brothers, Clyde Craig, Mason Craig, Henry Craig, Dennis Craig Richard Hilton, Marshall Craig and Roy Craig, all of Lancaster; and seven grandchildren.

Services are 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, at Crawford Funeral Home Chapel, officiated by the Rev. Kenneth Cauthen.

