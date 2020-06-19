Janice Hood, 63, died Saturday, June 13, 2020.

She was a daughter of late Hazel Ezzel Hood and the late Annie Campbell Hood.

Survivors include son, Calvin Hood Jr. of Lancaster; stepson, Stanford Catoe of Lancaster; daughters, Melissa Ligon of Summerville, Joyce Crawford and Cashawn Hood, both of Lancaster, and Carolyn Pope of Charleston; brothers, Thomas E. Hood and David K. Hood, both of Charlotte, and James L. Hood of Atlanta; sisters, Alberta Ivey and Betty G. Craig, both of Waxhaw, N.C., Eunice Belk and Judy G. Moore, both of Lancaster; and 11 grandchildren.

Graveside services are noon Monday, June 22, at Lancaster Memorial Park, officiated by the Rev. Kenneth Cauthen.

Crawford Funeral Home is in charge.

