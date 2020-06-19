Janice Hood
Janice Hood, 63, died Saturday, June 13, 2020.
She was a daughter of late Hazel Ezzel Hood and the late Annie Campbell Hood.
Survivors include son, Calvin Hood Jr. of Lancaster; stepson, Stanford Catoe of Lancaster; daughters, Melissa Ligon of Summerville, Joyce Crawford and Cashawn Hood, both of Lancaster, and Carolyn Pope of Charleston; brothers, Thomas E. Hood and David K. Hood, both of Charlotte, and James L. Hood of Atlanta; sisters, Alberta Ivey and Betty G. Craig, both of Waxhaw, N.C., Eunice Belk and Judy G. Moore, both of Lancaster; and 11 grandchildren.
Graveside services are noon Monday, June 22, at Lancaster Memorial Park, officiated by the Rev. Kenneth Cauthen.
Crawford Funeral Home is in charge.

Published in The Lancaster News from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Crawford Funeral Home
410 West Meeting Street
Lancaster, SC 29720
(803) 285-3261
