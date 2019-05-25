HEATH SPRINGS – The Rev. Jannie Edwards Duren, 87, died Tuesday, May 21, 2019.
She was the daughter of the late Anthony Edwards and the late Patience Drakeford Edwards.
Survivors include daughters, Theritha Duren, Alvesta D. Cody and Patricia D. Duren, all of Charlotte, and Elouise Cummings of Monroe, N.C.; brothers, Ralph Duren, David Duren and Grover B. Duren, all of Charlotte, Jonathan Duren of Rosamond, Calif., and Thomas A. Duren of Ohio.
Services are 11 a.m., Monday, May 27, at Mount Calvary AME Zion Church, officiated by the Rev. Scott, with burial at Pleasant Grove No. 2 AME Zion Church Cemetery.
Viewing is from 1-7 p.m., Sunday, May 26, at Crawford Funeral Home.
Published in The Lancaster News on May 25, 2019