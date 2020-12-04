1/
Jannie L. Foster
LANCASTER – Jannie L. Foster, 74, died Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020.
She was a daughter of the late William Foster and the late Willie Mae Rhoney.
Survivors include daughters, Jacquelyn Jones, Evonnia Foster and Wyvonnia Foster, all of Lancaster; sons, Anthony Foster, Melvin Foster, Robert Foster, Kendrick Foster and Chavis Foster, all of Lancaster; sisters, Edith Adams and Clara Foster, both of Lancaster; James Blair, William Foster, Ricky Foster, Arthur Foster, Nathan Foster and Vavon Foster, all of Lancaster; 24 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
Services are 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6, at Crawford Funeral Home Chapel, officiated by the Rev. Jacob Chisolm, with burial in Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery in Waxhaw, N.C.

Published in The Lancaster News from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
