LANCASTER – Jasper "Jock" Lee Haggins, 76, died Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019.
He was the son of the late Hazel Haggins and the late Rose Montgomery Haggins and husband to Shirley Grier Haggins.
Survivors include sons, Ernest L. Haggins, George L. Haggins, Patrick Duncan and Louis Grier Jr., all of Lancaster; daughter, Alicia Savage of Hyattsville, Md.; brother, Willie George Haggins of Philadelphia; 12 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Services are 3 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 7, at Crawford Funeral Home Chapel, officiated by the Rev. Kenneth Cauthen.
Viewing will be one hour prior to the funeral Saturday, Dec. 7, at the funeral home.
Published in The Lancaster News on Dec. 7, 2019