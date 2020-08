LANCASTER – Jawuan T. "Bam" Pressley, 22, died Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020.

Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., he was a son of James C. Pressley and Tanzania P. Craig.

Survivors include daughter, Autumn Hardy Pressley of Brooklyn; his father of Brooklyn; mother of Lancaster; sisters, Tangie Craig of Lancaster, and Jayquana Pressley, Egypt Pressley, Alisha Peel and Kiarra Pressley, all of Brooklyn; brothers, Lamor "Buddy" Twitty of Lancaster, and Keith Pressley, Kevin Pressley, Jarell Peel, Corlia Grant, Isaiah Pressley and Kymani Pressley, all of Brooklyn; maternal grandparents, Gloria Wells Craig and Jerard Cunningham, both of Lancaster; and paternal grandmother, Verlean Carraway of Brooklyn.

Entombment services are 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 27, at Lancaster Memorial Park, officiated by the Rev. Kenneth Cauthen.

Crawford Funeral Home is in charge.

