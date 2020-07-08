LANCASTER – J.B. "Peg" Brown, 78, died Wednesday, July 1, 2020.

He was a son of the late J.B. Brown Sr. and Myrtle Funderburk Brown. He was married to Mary Clyburn Brown.

Survivors include his wife of Lancaster; son, Christopher Brown of Lancaster; daughters, Linda Robinson, Jeanette Stevens and Valerie Greene, all of Lancaster; sister, Darlene Brown of Monroe, N.C.; and brother, Dennis Brown of Monroe.

Services were 3 p.m. Sunday, July 5, at Crawford Funeral Home Chapel, officiated by the Revs. Kenneth Cauthen and Reggie Brodrick.

