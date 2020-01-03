CAMDEN – A graveside service for Sylvia Jean Coker Shirley, 77, will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, at Quaker Cemetery. The Rev. Lyn Hill will officiate.
Mrs. Shirley, wife of the late Johnnie B. Shirley Jr., passed away on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019.
Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Elizabeth Betty Coker. She retired from nursing after working for Kershaw County Medical Center operating room, Dialysis Center in Camden and Blue Cross Blue Shield. She was a member of New Hope Baptist Church. Mrs. Shirley enjoyed reading, but, most of all, caring for her family.
Surviving are her sons, Johnnie B. Shirley III (Angel) of Camden, Dr. Paul C. Shirley (Robyn) of Bluffton and Mark C. Shirley of Columbia; eight grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Sign the online register at www.powersfuneralhome.net.
Published in The Lancaster News on Jan. 4, 2020