LANCASTER – Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, Mrs. Jean L. Harris, 82, was reunited in heaven with the love of her life, her husband of 57 years, Roy Clarence Harris.
She fought a long, hard battle with Alzheimer's/dementia. She was the example of a true warrior and hero in the eyes of her three daughters and their families: Kimberly (Randy) Barber and her children, Megan (Paul) Barber, Ashlee Renae and Blake Barber; Karmin (Allen Smith) Harris and her children, Trevor (Jessica) Banks, Taylor (Ashley) Banks, Graham Banks and Mckensie Hance; Angela (Robert Kimbrell) Waldrop and her children, Madison Loftis, Devin (Joey) Williams and Dillan Waldrop; 12 great-grandchildren; a brother, Bruce Laws; and two sisters, Louise Laws Landress and Mozelle Laws Penland.
She was a shining example of a mother's grit, determination, "can do" attitude all mixed with a touch of Southern charm. She wore her crown proudly as the ruler of their world and keeper of their deepest love and devotion.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Harris; and a sister, Joyce Laws Pate.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private celebration of life ceremony will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, Palmetto Chapter, P.O. Box 7044, Columbia, SC 29202.
