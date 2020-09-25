1/
Jean L. Harris
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LANCASTER – Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, Mrs. Jean L. Harris, 82, was reunited in heaven with the love of her life, her husband of 57 years, Roy Clarence Harris.
She fought a long, hard battle with Alzheimer's/dementia. She was the example of a true warrior and hero in the eyes of her three daughters and their families: Kimberly (Randy) Barber and her children, Megan (Paul) Barber, Ashlee Renae and Blake Barber; Karmin (Allen Smith) Harris and her children, Trevor (Jessica) Banks, Taylor (Ashley) Banks, Graham Banks and Mckensie Hance; Angela (Robert Kimbrell) Waldrop and her children, Madison Loftis, Devin (Joey) Williams and Dillan Waldrop; 12 great-grandchildren; a brother, Bruce Laws; and two sisters, Louise Laws Landress and Mozelle Laws Penland.
She was a shining example of a mother's grit, determination, "can do" attitude all mixed with a touch of Southern charm. She wore her crown proudly as the ruler of their world and keeper of their deepest love and devotion.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Harris; and a sister, Joyce Laws Pate.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private celebration of life ceremony will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, Palmetto Chapter, P.O. Box 7044, Columbia, SC 29202.
An online guest register is available on the obituaries page at www.burgessfunerals.com.
Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory, 1800 Charlotte Highway, Lancaster, is caring for the family of Jean L. Harris.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lancaster News from Sep. 25 to Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory
1800 Charlotte Highway
Lancaster, SC 29721
803-283-2100
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved