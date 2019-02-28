Obituary

FORT LAWN – Mrs. Jean Trull Edwards, 84, died Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019.

She was a daughter of the late Curtis Lee Trull and Estes Faile Trull and widow of Frank Edwards.

Survivors include a daughter, Fran Moree of Fort Lawn; sons, Tim Edwards and Danny Edwards, both of Fort Lawn; brothers, Shannon Trull of Lancaster and Wendy Trull of Heath Springs; two grandchildren; and a great-granddaughter.

Services are 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 21, at El Bethel United Methodist Church, officiated by the Revs. John Howle and Beth Drennen, with burial in the El Bethel United Methodist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 20, at Lancaster Funeral Home and other times at her home.

Memorials may be made to El Bethel United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 543, Fort Lawn, SC 29714. Funeral Home Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service - Lancaster

709 North White Street Post Office Box 339

Lancaster , SC 29720

(803) 286-5000 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Lancaster News on Feb. 20, 2019

