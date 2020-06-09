Jeanette M. Habermeyer
INDIAN LAND – Jeanette Habermeyer, of Indian Land and formerly of Preston, Ontario, Canada, passed away June 7, 2020.
She will be dearly missed and is survived by her sons, William and Karl; her daughter-in-law, Katherine; and her four grandchildren.
She will be laid to rest at Flagler Memorial Park Cemetery in Miami, Fla.
Published in The Lancaster News from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Palmetto Funeral Home
2049 Carolina Place Drive
Fort Mill, SC 29708
803-802-7788
