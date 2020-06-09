INDIAN LAND – Jeanette Habermeyer, of Indian Land and formerly of Preston, Ontario, Canada, passed away June 7, 2020.
She will be dearly missed and is survived by her sons, William and Karl; her daughter-in-law, Katherine; and her four grandchildren.
She will be laid to rest at Flagler Memorial Park Cemetery in Miami, Fla.
www.palmettofh.com.
She will be dearly missed and is survived by her sons, William and Karl; her daughter-in-law, Katherine; and her four grandchildren.
She will be laid to rest at Flagler Memorial Park Cemetery in Miami, Fla.
www.palmettofh.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lancaster News from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.