INDIAN LAND – With broken hearts the family of Jeannette Wilson reports that it is out of the chocolate cake today. Mrs. Jeannette Stalls Wilson, famous for her 10-layer chocolate cakes, died Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at her home in Indian Land. She was 83 years old. Born on June 4, 1937, she was the widow of the late Dr. Charles Wilson, DDS of Marshville and the daughter of the late Mack and Alice (Roberson) Stalls. About those cakes…she never seemed to get the layers measured quite right so they usually ranged between nine and twelve layers, but no one ever complained. The taste was always perfect and loved by all, just like Jeannette. One friend said, ""I've never known a better soul.""
Jeannette (""Net"" as referred to by her granddaughters) grew up in Batts Crossroads, near Washington, N.C. She graduated from Washington High School in 1955, and Wilson Nurses Training School in 1958. She and Charles (a.k.a. ""Doc"") were married on Sept. 12, 1959. She worked as an RN while Doc completed dental school and they moved to Marshville, N.C., in 1962 to start a family. She returned to nursing in 1986, then worked with her husband until their joint retirement when they moved to Oak Island, N.C. Jeannette moved to Indian Land in 2006.
She joined and became active in a new church, Faith Presbyterian in Indian Land, helping with church breakfasts, sending cards to the sick and nursery duties. Previously her whole family was active in First Baptist Church of Marshville, where she started the pre-school program, served as a teacher, worked in the nursery as often as possible and served as deacon and many other roles.
Jeannette was a wonderful southern cook and had quite the green thumb – a wonderful pairing. She grew up on a farm and she and Charles always had a garden. Her sunroom is full of flowers and plants – one that she received when her daughter Elizabeth was born in 1974.
She and Doc loved to travel, from camping/RVing across the country, to Bermuda, Hong Kong and more. They also participated in mission trips to Romania and elderhostel trips in the U.S. and Costa Rica. After Charles' death, she continued to travel and visited many countries with her sister and friends in the past few years. She had so many lifelong friends in Marshville from her close-knit neighborhood, bridge clubs, money managers club, church family and more.
In addition to her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by a daughter, Elizabeth Wilson; a sister, Brenda Waters; and two brothers, Doug and Reginald Stalls.
She is survived by her children and their spouses, Chris (Anita) Wilson of Greensboro, Jan (Ems) Baskin of Cameron and Steven (Christopher Jones) Wilson of Charlotte; and three granddaughters, Mallory Elizabeth Baskin, Mackenzie (James) Grayson and Madison Baskin. In addition to her children and grandchildren, she is survived by one sister, Sandra (Bobby) Rhodes of Washington, N.C.; and three brothers, Ken (Beth) Stalls of Myrtle Beach, Mack Burras Stalls of Goodlettsville, Tenn., and Phil Stalls of Greenville, N.C.; as well many nieces and nephews.
The family will have a gathering from 2-3 p.m. Sunday, June 14, 2020, at Morgan & Son Funeral Home, with a graveside service at 3 p.m. from the Marshville City Cemetery.
The family wishes to thank the friends and family that have sent condolences from around the globe.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Elizabeth Wilson Scholarship (First Baptist Church Marshville), National Parkinson Foundation (www.parkinson.org) or Levine Children's Hospital, Charlotte, N.C.
Morgan & Son Funeral Home is caring for the Wilson family.

Published in The Lancaster News from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.
10 entries
June 12, 2020
Kim and Michael Pridgeon
Friend
June 12, 2020
Mrs. Jeanette was simply the sweetest- kindest -Southern Lady. Her daughter Elizabeth started in Pre School at First Baptist Marshville with one of our sons and they were in school together until her untimely death. Dr. Wilson was our dentist till he retired. My husband and I are so saddened to learn of Mrs. Jeanette passing. All of her family are in our prayers. Fred and Freda Cameron
Freda Cameron
Family
June 12, 2020
Prayers and thoughts are with you all.
Michele Gleaton
Friend
June 12, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Love from Texas, Ann & Don Short, Max & Will
Ann Short
Family
June 12, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Angela Mills
Acquaintance
June 12, 2020
Our sincere wishes of sympathy to Jeannette's family and close friends. We were lucky enough to get to know her but only for such a short time. We know the smiles she brought to everyone and the love shared. God Bless All Of You.
Diane & Dave Amundsen
Friend
June 12, 2020
Mark & Janet
June 12, 2020
Our Love and prayers are with her family & friends as they mourn her passing. She was such a sweet, caring and Christian woman.
Randy and Debbie Thomas
Deborah Thomas
Friend
June 12, 2020
Met Jeanette several years ago at a Stalls Family Reunion in Martin County...charming lady. My sympathy to the family.
Shelburn Wilkes
Family
June 12, 2020
I knew Jeanette through her sister Sandra. We went to Israel with Jeanette a few years ago. She sent me the sweetest note and prayer cloth when Morris died. I fell in loved with Jeanette and her sweet caring spirit. You were blessed to be able to call her Mother, grandmother, sister and friend. My thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time. ❤
Brenda Brown
Friend
