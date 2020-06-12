Mrs. Jeanette was simply the sweetest- kindest -Southern Lady. Her daughter Elizabeth started in Pre School at First Baptist Marshville with one of our sons and they were in school together until her untimely death. Dr. Wilson was our dentist till he retired. My husband and I are so saddened to learn of Mrs. Jeanette passing. All of her family are in our prayers. Fred and Freda Cameron
INDIAN LAND – With broken hearts the family of Jeannette Wilson reports that it is out of the chocolate cake today. Mrs. Jeannette Stalls Wilson, famous for her 10-layer chocolate cakes, died Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at her home in Indian Land. She was 83 years old. Born on June 4, 1937, she was the widow of the late Dr. Charles Wilson, DDS of Marshville and the daughter of the late Mack and Alice (Roberson) Stalls. About those cakes…she never seemed to get the layers measured quite right so they usually ranged between nine and twelve layers, but no one ever complained. The taste was always perfect and loved by all, just like Jeannette. One friend said, ""I've never known a better soul.""
Jeannette (""Net"" as referred to by her granddaughters) grew up in Batts Crossroads, near Washington, N.C. She graduated from Washington High School in 1955, and Wilson Nurses Training School in 1958. She and Charles (a.k.a. ""Doc"") were married on Sept. 12, 1959. She worked as an RN while Doc completed dental school and they moved to Marshville, N.C., in 1962 to start a family. She returned to nursing in 1986, then worked with her husband until their joint retirement when they moved to Oak Island, N.C. Jeannette moved to Indian Land in 2006.
She joined and became active in a new church, Faith Presbyterian in Indian Land, helping with church breakfasts, sending cards to the sick and nursery duties. Previously her whole family was active in First Baptist Church of Marshville, where she started the pre-school program, served as a teacher, worked in the nursery as often as possible and served as deacon and many other roles.
Jeannette was a wonderful southern cook and had quite the green thumb – a wonderful pairing. She grew up on a farm and she and Charles always had a garden. Her sunroom is full of flowers and plants – one that she received when her daughter Elizabeth was born in 1974.
She and Doc loved to travel, from camping/RVing across the country, to Bermuda, Hong Kong and more. They also participated in mission trips to Romania and elderhostel trips in the U.S. and Costa Rica. After Charles' death, she continued to travel and visited many countries with her sister and friends in the past few years. She had so many lifelong friends in Marshville from her close-knit neighborhood, bridge clubs, money managers club, church family and more.
In addition to her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by a daughter, Elizabeth Wilson; a sister, Brenda Waters; and two brothers, Doug and Reginald Stalls.
She is survived by her children and their spouses, Chris (Anita) Wilson of Greensboro, Jan (Ems) Baskin of Cameron and Steven (Christopher Jones) Wilson of Charlotte; and three granddaughters, Mallory Elizabeth Baskin, Mackenzie (James) Grayson and Madison Baskin. In addition to her children and grandchildren, she is survived by one sister, Sandra (Bobby) Rhodes of Washington, N.C.; and three brothers, Ken (Beth) Stalls of Myrtle Beach, Mack Burras Stalls of Goodlettsville, Tenn., and Phil Stalls of Greenville, N.C.; as well many nieces and nephews.
The family will have a gathering from 2-3 p.m. Sunday, June 14, 2020, at Morgan & Son Funeral Home, with a graveside service at 3 p.m. from the Marshville City Cemetery.
The family wishes to thank the friends and family that have sent condolences from around the globe.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Elizabeth Wilson Scholarship (First Baptist Church Marshville), National Parkinson Foundation (www.parkinson.org) or Levine Children's Hospital, Charlotte, N.C.
Morgan & Son Funeral Home is caring for the Wilson family.
Published in The Lancaster News from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.