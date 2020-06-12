Mrs. Jeanette was simply the sweetest- kindest -Southern Lady. Her daughter Elizabeth started in Pre School at First Baptist Marshville with one of our sons and they were in school together until her untimely death. Dr. Wilson was our dentist till he retired. My husband and I are so saddened to learn of Mrs. Jeanette passing. All of her family are in our prayers. Fred and Freda Cameron



