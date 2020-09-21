1/
Jeffery Gordon Rone
KERSHAW – Jeffery Gordon Rone, 59, died Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020.
He was a son of Bobby Earl Rone and Barbara Lucas Rone. He was married to Cathy Bowman Rone.
Survivors include his wife; parents; brothers, Danny Rone, Robbie Rone, Timmy Rone and Jimmy Rone; and stepdaughters, Amber Thomas and Kristy Tonelli.
A graveside inurnment service is 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 20, at Kershaw City Cemetery, officiated by Pastor Cotton Pate, with burial in the cemetery.
The family will greet friends following the service.
Memorials may be made to Frontline Biker Church Building Fund, 8617 Kershaw-Camden Highway, Kershaw, SC 29067.
Baker Funeral Home is in charge.

Published in The Lancaster News from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2020.
