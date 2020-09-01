1/
Jeffery Lee Quattlebaum Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeffery's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LANCASTER – Jeffery Lee Quattlebaum Sr. died Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020.
He was a son of Gloria K. Quattlebaum and Ada P. Blackmon and Kenneth Tucker. He was married to Cherise Mitchell Quattlebaum.
Survivors include his wife of Columbia; son, Jeffery L. Quattlebaum of Columbia; mother, Gloria Quattlebaum of Lancaster; father, Kenneth Tucker of Columbia; brothers, Michael Quattlebaum and Kyle Blackmon, both of Lancaster, Kenneth J. Tucker and Chioke Jamison; sisters, Trinique Tucker, Shikila Tucker Curry and Ashley Wise; grandmother, Marvie Ann Quattlebaum of Columbia; and godparent, Jimmy Fletcher.
Graveside services are 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 3, at I.C. Clinton Memorial Cemetery, officiated by the Revs. Kenneth Cauthen and AnThony Pelham.
Crawford Funeral Home is in charge.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lancaster News from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Crawford Funeral Home
410 West Meeting Street
Lancaster, SC 29720
(803) 285-3261
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved