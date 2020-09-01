LANCASTER – Jeffery Lee Quattlebaum Sr. died Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020.

He was a son of Gloria K. Quattlebaum and Ada P. Blackmon and Kenneth Tucker. He was married to Cherise Mitchell Quattlebaum.

Survivors include his wife of Columbia; son, Jeffery L. Quattlebaum of Columbia; mother, Gloria Quattlebaum of Lancaster; father, Kenneth Tucker of Columbia; brothers, Michael Quattlebaum and Kyle Blackmon, both of Lancaster, Kenneth J. Tucker and Chioke Jamison; sisters, Trinique Tucker, Shikila Tucker Curry and Ashley Wise; grandmother, Marvie Ann Quattlebaum of Columbia; and godparent, Jimmy Fletcher.

Graveside services are 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 3, at I.C. Clinton Memorial Cemetery, officiated by the Revs. Kenneth Cauthen and AnThony Pelham.

Crawford Funeral Home is in charge.

