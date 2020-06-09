Jeffery Warren Arant
MARIETTA, Ga. – Jeffery Warren Arant, 59, died Sunday, June 7, 2020.
Born in Monroe, N.C., he was a son of Nannie G. Arant Hammond and the late Curtis Lee Arant.
Survivors include his mother of Pageland; and siblings, Mary Arant of Lancaster, Brenda Arant and Freddie Arant, both of Pageland, and Lynn Arant and Julia Arant Waits, both of Lancaster.
Graveside services are Thursday, June 11, at Greenlawn Memorial Park of Pageland, officiated by Pastor Robin Hewitt, with burial to follow.
Due to the government-mandated COVID-19 restrictions, social distancing should be practiced at all times.
Memorials may be made to Union Hill Baptist Church, c/o Brenda Sullivan, 268 Cato Heights Lane, Pageland, SC 29728.
Baumgartner Funeral Home of Pageland is in charge.

Published in The Lancaster News from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
