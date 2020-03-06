HEATH SPRINGS – Jerrnia Chantel Horne, 6, died Friday, Feb. 28, 2020.
She was a daughter of Damion Horne and Patricia Mayson.
Survivors include her parents of Heath Springs; sister, Jmeila D. Toe of Philadelphia, Pa.; brothers, DeShon P. Bend, King Bend and Zion Bend, all of Lancaster, Camren Horne of Wadesboro, N.C., Quincy Bend and Demarcus Bend of Jacksonville, Fla.; maternal grandparents, Charles A. Mayson Sr. and Beatrice Mayson of Heath Springs; and paternal grandparents, Raymond and Barbara Horne of Heath Springs.
Services are 11 a.m. Saturday, March 14, at Antioch Baptist Church, officiated by Pastor Trent McLaughlin, with burial in the church cemetery.
Viewing is 1-7 p.m. Friday, March 13, at Crawford Funeral Home.
Published in The Lancaster News on Mar. 7, 2020