KERSHAW – Jerry B. Catoe Sr., 72, died Monday, July 27, 2020.
He was the son of the late Boykin and Mary Elizabeth Gibson Catoe.
Survivors include his longtime companion, Judy Sinclair; daughter, Sonya Catoe Craig of Kershaw; son, Jerry Boykin "Kin" Catoe Jr. of Kershaw; sister, Susan Twitty; and three grandchildren.
Graveside services were 11 a.m. Thursday, July 30, at Bethany Baptist Church Cemetery, officiated by the Rev. Craigan Blankenship.
The family received friends from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, July 29, at Baker Funeral Home.
