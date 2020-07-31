Or Copy this URL to Share

KERSHAW – Jerry B. Catoe Sr., 72, died Monday, July 27, 2020.

He was the son of the late Boykin and Mary Elizabeth Gibson Catoe.

Survivors include his longtime companion, Judy Sinclair; daughter, Sonya Catoe Craig of Kershaw; son, Jerry Boykin "Kin" Catoe Jr. of Kershaw; sister, Susan Twitty; and three grandchildren.

Graveside services were 11 a.m. Thursday, July 30, at Bethany Baptist Church Cemetery, officiated by the Rev. Craigan Blankenship.

The family received friends from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, July 29, at Baker Funeral Home.

