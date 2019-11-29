Jerry L. McCaskill

LANCASTER – Jerry L. McCaskill, 57, died Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019.
He was the son of the late Willie and Rochello Clark McCaskill.
Survivors include son, Jerry Williams of West Virginia; daughter, Yashkia McCaskill of Lancaster; sisters, Francine Miller of Camden, Judy McCaskill of Bethune, Annie Bell McCaskill of Philadelphia, Pa., and Angelia Miller of Camden; brother, Michael McCaskill Bethune; and life companion, Lisa Williams of Lancaster.
Services were 1 p.m., Friday, Nov. 29, at Sandy Level Baptist Church in Bethune, officiated by the Rev. Randy Barr, with burial in the church cemetery.
Crawford Funeral Home was in charge.
Published in The Lancaster News on Nov. 30, 2019
