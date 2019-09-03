LANCASTER – Mr. Jerry Wayne Coker, 55, of Lancaster, husband of Billie Linda Stroud Coker, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019.
He was born Oct. 20, 1963, in Lancaster, a son of the late Otis Leon Coker and Johnnie Mae Small Coker.
He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. He loved racing and messing with junk cars. He loved life and lived it to the fullest.
Mr. Coker is survived by his wife, Billie S. "Linda" Coker; daughter, Kimberly Coker and her spouse, Nikki Thatcher of Great Falls; brothers, Otis Coker, Randall Coker and Thomas Coker and his wife, Lisa, all of Lancaster; sister, Linda Roberts of Heath Springs; grandchildren, Katrina Richard, Raylin Beckham and Zachary Coker; and a number of nieces and nephews.
A service to celebrate the life of Mr. Coker will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, at the chapel of Lancaster Funeral Home, with Mr. Joey Caskey officiating. Burial will be in Lancaster Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends from 2-3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, at Lancaster Funeral Home and other times at the home of Randall Coker.
Notes to the family may be made at www.lancasterfuneralhome.com.
Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the family of Mr. Coker.
Published in The Lancaster News on Sept. 4, 2019