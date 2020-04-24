LANCASTER – Jesse Richard Miller, 77, passed away Monday, April 20, 2020, at his home.
He was born on Oct. 14, 1942, in Toccoa, Ga., a son of the late Lummie Columbus "LC" Miller and Mammie Mae Justus Miller. He was the husband of Sue Baker Miller.
Mr. Miller is survived by his wife of 49 years, Sue Miller; a son Mark Richard Miller (Omar Calderon) of Clearwater, Fla.; a daughter, Carmen Richelle Merritt (John) of Fort Mill; four grandchildren, Cullen Hance, Johnathan Merritt, Anthony Calderon-Miller and Aaron Calderon-Miller; and a brother, Star Miller.
Mr. Miller was preceded in death by his parents; and several siblings.
The celebration of life service for Mr. Miller will be a private graveside service at Lancaster Memorial Park.
For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to Second Baptist Church, 1426 Great Falls Highway, Lancaster, SC 29720.
An online guest register is available on the obituaries page at www.burgessfunerals.com.
Burgess Funeral Home and Crematory is caring for the family of Mr. Miller.
Published in The Lancaster News on Apr. 25, 2020