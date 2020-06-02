Or Copy this URL to Share

CAMDEN – Jessica Lynn Sutton, 28, died Saturday, May 30, 2020.

She was a daughter of Mary A. Sutton and Ronald S. Sutton Jr.

Survivors include her parents; sister, Kayce L. Sutton; nephew, Branson Jones of Lancaster; and fiancee, Christopher Hinson of Camden.

Services are 2 p.m. Saturday, June 6, at Liberty Hill Presbyterian Church Lakeside Pavilion, Camden.

Baker Funeral Home, Kershaw, is in charge.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store