CAMDEN – Jessica Lynn Sutton, 28, died Saturday, May 30, 2020.
She was a daughter of Mary A. Sutton and Ronald S. Sutton Jr.
Survivors include her parents; sister, Kayce L. Sutton; nephew, Branson Jones of Lancaster; and fiancee, Christopher Hinson of Camden.
Services are 2 p.m. Saturday, June 6, at Liberty Hill Presbyterian Church Lakeside Pavilion, Camden.
Baker Funeral Home, Kershaw, is in charge.
Published in The Lancaster News from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.