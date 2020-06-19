Jetty W. Blackmon, 76, died Tuesday, June 16, 2020.

He was the son of the late Wyatt Blackmon and Corine Alexander Blackmon.

Survivors include daughters, Teresa B. Wright and Latoya Blackmon, both of Lancaster, and Glenda L. Blackmon of Indian Trail, N.C.; sons, William Curtis Blackmon of Kershaw, Jetty W. Blackmon Jr. of Charlotte and Demonte' Blackmon of Texas; brother, Wyatt Blackmon of Lancaster; sisters, Virginia Brown and Maggie McCain of Lancaster and Chero Mompshie of Charlotte; and a host of grandchildren.

Graveside services are 2 p.m. Saturday, June 20, at New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, officiated by the Rev. Ricky Haile.

Viewing was 1-4 p.m. Friday, June 19, at McMullen Funeral Home.

