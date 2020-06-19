Jetty W. Blackmon
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jetty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jetty W. Blackmon, 76, died Tuesday, June 16, 2020.
He was the son of the late Wyatt Blackmon and Corine Alexander Blackmon.
Survivors include daughters, Teresa B. Wright and Latoya Blackmon, both of Lancaster, and Glenda L. Blackmon of Indian Trail, N.C.; sons, William Curtis Blackmon of Kershaw, Jetty W. Blackmon Jr. of Charlotte and Demonte' Blackmon of Texas; brother, Wyatt Blackmon of Lancaster; sisters, Virginia Brown and Maggie McCain of Lancaster and Chero Mompshie of Charlotte; and a host of grandchildren.
Graveside services are 2 p.m. Saturday, June 20, at New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, officiated by the Rev. Ricky Haile.
Viewing was 1-4 p.m. Friday, June 19, at McMullen Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lancaster News from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McMullen Funeral Home
403 Clinton Avenue
Lancaster, SC 29720
(803) 283-4085
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved