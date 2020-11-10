LANCASTER – Jimmy "Dubby" Dorian Love, 43, passed away Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at his home.
He was born April 28, 1977, in Charlotte.
He was preceded in death by his father, Jimmy Griggs Love, his mother, Diane Locklear Love, and a very special cousin, Tami Love Adams.
Mr. Love loved life, people, old cars, gaming, music and cutting jokes.
Mr. Love is survived by his sisters, Michelle Love-Faile (Frankie), Terri Jamieson (Jeff) and Peppa Caskey (Phillip); a special niece, Mallory D. Faile; a special brother, Josh Harkey; and his maternal grandmother, Louise B. Jacobs. Also, surviving are aunts, uncles, cousins and a host of friends.
A celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, at the chapel of Burgess Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends prior to the service from 12:30-2 p.m. at the funeral home.
The family suggests memorials be made to American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852.
An online guest register is available on the obituaries page at www.burgessfunerals.com.
Burgess Funeral Home and Crematory is caring for the family of Mr. Jimmy Love.