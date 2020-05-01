Jimmy Michael Ghent

Service Information
A Simple Service Burial and Cremation Lancaster
201 North Catawba Street
Lancaster, SC
29720
(803)-283-3344
Obituary
INDIAN LAND – Jimmy Michael Ghent, 68, passed away on April 18, 2020, in Rock Hil.
A native of Lancaster, he was the son of the late William and Bessie Scott Ghent, and was retired from Walmart.
Survivors include two brothers, Donald T. Ghent and wife, Dianne, and Cecil Ghent and wife, Sandra; two sisters, Linda Sims, all of Lancaster, and Ruth Norris of Dallas, N.C.
Mr. Ghent was preceded in death by his wife, Dayrl Ghent; a brother, Billy Gene Ghent; and two sisters, Dorothy Brazell and Mary Faulkenberry.
Mr. Ghent service will be private.
A Simple Service Burial and Cremation of Lancaster is serving the family of Mr. Ghent.
Published in The Lancaster News on May 2, 2020
