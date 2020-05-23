Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jimmy Ray Maree. View Sign Service Information Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory 1800 Charlotte Highway Lancaster , SC 29721 (803)-283-2100 Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory 1800 Charlotte Highway Lancaster , SC 29721 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

ROCK HILL – Jimmy Ray Maree, 79, passed away May 21, 2020, surrounded by his family.

He was born Oct. 10, 1940, a son of the late Jeff Maree and Alma Stacks Maree. Mr. Maree loved taking his children and grandchildren fishing. He coached his sons in baseball and travel baseball. Mr. Maree was a state constable. He was owner operator of Maree Repair Service.

Mr. Maree is survived by his children, Nancy Whitaker (Robby) of Lancaster, Jeff Maree (Mandy) of Rock Hill and Jamie Maree (Angela) of Lancaster; five grandchildren, Devin Adams, David Adams, Alexa Maree, Jackson Maree and Abrey Maree; a sister, Deborah Maree Greer; and a very special nephew, Frank Maree.

Mr. Maree was preceded in death by his parents; a granddaughter, Jessica Adams; four brothers, W.K. Maree, Arthur Maree, Max Jordan and Ronnie Maree; and four sisters, Louise Maree Strawn, Dreamer Jordan Jacobs, Gayle Maree Oliver and Jeffery Maree Roberts.

The celebration of life service for Mr. Maree will be 2 p.m. Sunday, May 24, at Burgess Funeral Home, 1800 Charlotte Highway, Lancaster, officiated by Rev. Al Brigman. Due to ongoing public health concerns, the family asks that those who consider attending will use all judgment and discernment and follow the recommendations of the CDC and governor.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Immanuel Baptist Church, 9112 Lancaster Highway, Waxhaw, NC 28173; or Wayne T. Patrick House, 2275 India Hook Road, Rock Hill, SC 29732.

