LANCASTER – Jo Ann Ingram Funderburk, 81, of Lancaster, widow of Jimmy Carroll Funderburk passed away Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at her home.
She was born Aug. 1, 1938, in Lancaster, a daughter of the late Allen Thomas Ingram and Annie Elizabeth McMurray Ingram.
Mrs. Funderburk was a lifelong member of Zion United Methodist Church. She was an excellent cook and enjoyed preparing food for the family and especially her grandchildren whom she dearly loved. Mrs. Funderburk was the owner of Ann's Fabrics of Lancaster. The family thanks Hospice of Lancaster for their compassionate care of Mrs. Funderburk. They also give special thanks to Doris Easterling, Bethany Mattox and Paulette Thomas Sherrod who were wonderful caregivers for Mrs. Funderburk.
A service to celebrate the life of Mrs. Funderburk will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 10, at Zion United Methodist Church with the Rev. Michael Jarrell officiating. Burial will be in the Zion United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Mrs. Funderburk is survived by two daughters, Leslie Funderburk Jenkins and her husband, Dale, and Leigh Ann Funderburk Steele and her husband, Wayne, all of Lancaster; four grandchildren, Brooke Steele Haigler and her husband, Cody, Brandon Steele (Marley), Devin Jenkins and Dylan Jenkins; and a great-granddaughter, Emmie Lou Haigler.
The family will receive friends following the service at Zion United Methodist Church and other times at the home of Mrs. Funderburk.
Published in The Lancaster News on Feb. 8, 2020