Jo "Mama Jo" Anne Tyler, 89, was a native of S.C. and a longtime resident of Cahaba Heights. She went home to be with her Lord and Savior on April 28, 2020.
She is preceded in death by her parents, James H. Beckham and Maxine Beckham; her husband, Guy E. Tyler; and sister, Sara Allen.
She is survived by her loving family, daughter, Lisa Bradburn (Jim); son, Rett Tyler (Vickie); grandsons, Alan, Chad, Lee, Ryan and Drew; great-grandchildren, Christian, Addison, Jude, Layla, Jonah, Willa, Layton, Amelia Jo and Carter; brothers, Maurice Beckham and James Beckham; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was affectionately known by her family and extended family as "Mama Jo."
Jo wanted to be a nurse since she was 6 years old. Because she finished high school at 17 years old, Jo had to stay at home for a year before she could start nursing school. She graduated from Presbyterian Hospital School of Nursing in 1951 in Charlotte. During her many years of nursing, she worked in Denver, Colo., Lancaster, Charlotte, and Birmingham, Ala. She retired from Baptist Montclair Medical Center in Birmingham in 1996. She was their 1st Discharge Planning Coordinator.
Jo was a longtime member of Briarwood Presbyterian Church, where she was actively involved in many ministries, which included the Widows Ministry, Faithful Followers Sunday School Class, Ladies Circle, Trailblazers and the Bulletin Committee.
A graveside service was held at 2 p.m. Friday, May 1, at Elmwood Cemetery.
Published in The Lancaster News from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.