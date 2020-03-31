LANCASTER – Joan Agnes Gallagher Amato, 88, died Friday, March 27, 2020.
Born in Newark, N.J., she was the daughter of the late William A. Gallagher and Rose Mary Koermaier Gallagher. She was married to the late Cyrus H. Amato Sr.
Survivors include sons, Cyrus H. Amato Jr. of New Jersey and Tom Amato of California; daughters, Kathy Amato of Pennsylvania, Regina Amato of Pennsylvania, Anne Amato of New Jersey and Mary Atkinson of Lancaster; sister, Mary Jo Jubon of Pennsylvania; 14 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren with one on the way.
Services are private due to the current restrictions at this time.
Memorials may be made to St. Catherine Catholic Church, 720 W. Meeting St., Lancaster, SC 29720.
Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge.
Published in The Lancaster News on Apr. 1, 2020