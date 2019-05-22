Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joan Brown Stroud. View Sign Service Information Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service - Lancaster 709 North White Street Post Office Box 339 Lancaster , SC 29720 (803)-286-5000 Send Flowers Obituary

KERSHAW – Mrs. Joan Brown Stroud, 74, of Kershaw, widow of Thomas Ray "Tommy" Stroud, passed away Friday, May 17, 2019, at her home.

She was born Nov. 14, 1944, in Lancaster, a daughter of the late James Peter Santangelo Jr. and Maebell Brown Santangelo.

Mrs. Stroud was a devoted wife, loving mother, grandmother and friend. When she was working, she loved driving the bus for the Child Development Center at USC Lancaster, and loved all of the kids. She loved fishing and collecting teapots.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Hospice of SC, and to Tammie Cobb and Susan Rollings for their help during this time.

A service to celebrate the life of Mrs. Stroud was held at 3 p.m. Monday, May 20, at Pleasant Plain Baptist Church, with the Rev. Todd Montgomery, Mr. Fred Thompson and the Rev. Jim McClure officiating. Burial was in the Pleasant Plain Baptist Church Cemetery.

Mrs. Stroud is survived by a daughter, Tommie Jo Bowers and her husband, Donnie, of Raleigh, N.C.; two sons, David Stroud and his wife, Laura, of Lancaster and Jimmy Stroud and his wife, Kristal, of Kershaw; four grandchildren, Keisha Bowers, Kristen Bowers Swink, Matthew Stroud and Seth Stroud; and five great-grandchildren, Morgan Watford, Kylie Bowers, Ryan Bowers, Kaylee Stroud and Grayson Stroud.

In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Stroud was preceded in death by a son, Robin Stroud; and her grandparents, Fred Brown and Dovie Brown.

The family will receive friends at the home of Jimmy and Kristal Stroud.

Memorial contributions may be made to Pleasant Plain Baptist Church, 3795 Pleasant Plain Road, Kershaw, SC 29067 or to Hospice of SC, 311-B N. Main St., Lancaster, SC 29720.

