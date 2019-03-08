Joan Duncan Stewart, 81, died Thursday, March 7, 2019.
She was the daughter of the late Robert Lee Duncan and Blanche Corrine Faulkner Duncan.
Survivors include son, Rickey Duncan of Lancaster; sisters, Barbara Garris and Willie Mae Belk, both of Lancaster; brother, Avell Duncan of Chester; two grandchildren; and one great-grandson.
Services are 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 12, at Mount Zion AME Zion Church, officiated by the Rev. Paulette Leak, with burial in Lancaster Memorial Park.
Viewing is 1-7 p.m. Monday, March 11, at McMullen Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends at 205 Louise Street, Lancaster.
Published in The Lancaster News on Mar. 10, 2019