Joanna Brace Cunningham, 95, died Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019.
She was the daughter of the late Columbus Brace and Narcissus Johnson Brace.
Survivors include daughters, Michele C. Lowman and Elizabeth Avery, both of Detroit, Mich.; son, Claudis O. Cunningham Jr. of Detroit; brother, Roland Brace of Lancaster; five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Services are noon Saturday, March 2, at McMullen Funeral Home, officiated by the Rev. Jerusha Gaither, with burial in the Cedar Creek AME Zion Church cemetery.
McMullen Funeral Home
403 Clinton Avenue
Lancaster, SC 29720
(803) 283-4085
Published in The Lancaster News on Feb. 27, 2019