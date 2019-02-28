Joanna Brace Cunningham

Obituary

Joanna Brace Cunningham, 95, died Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019.
She was the daughter of the late Columbus Brace and Narcissus Johnson Brace.
Survivors include daughters, Michele C. Lowman and Elizabeth Avery, both of Detroit, Mich.; son, Claudis O. Cunningham Jr. of Detroit; brother, Roland Brace of Lancaster; five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Services are noon Saturday, March 2, at McMullen Funeral Home, officiated by the Rev. Jerusha Gaither, with burial in the Cedar Creek AME Zion Church cemetery.
Published in The Lancaster News on Feb. 27, 2019
