CHARLOTTE – Joanne Marie LaWall, 84, died Saturday, July 25, 2020.She was married to the late Robert LaWall.Survivors include children, Kevin LaWall, Karen Hough, Lynn Trowbridge, Roberta Card and William LaWall; 12 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.Services are noon Tuesday, Aug. 4, at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, 7095 Waxhaw Highway, Lancaster.Memorials may be made to the Our Lady of Grace church at https://gracewepray.org.