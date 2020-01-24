LANCASTER – Joe Coleman Sr., 55, died Monday, Jan. 20, 2020.
He was the son of the late Edroy and Elizabeth Shropshire Coleman.
Survivors include fiancé Jane Louallen of Lancaster; son, Joe Coleman Jr. of Lancaster; two daughters, Jackeia Coleman and Jasmine Louallen, both of Lancaster; one granddaughter; brother, Edward Coleman of Lancaster; two sisters, Mary Coleman of Lancaster and Janie Brown of Rock Hill.
Services are 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, at Mount Zion AME Zion Church, officiated by the Revs. Margie Belk and George Mingo. Burial will be in the Cedar Creek AME Zion Church Cemetery.
Viewing will be 2-6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at Stewart Funeral Home.
Published in The Lancaster News on Jan. 25, 2020