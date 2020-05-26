Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joe Dale Humphries. View Sign Service Information Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service - Lancaster 709 North White Street Lancaster , SC 29720 (803)-286-5000 Send Flowers Obituary



He was born July 2, 1962, in Lancaster, a son of the late Jesse Alexander Humphries and Gladys Rose Barrineau Humphries.

Mr. Humphries retired from Bowater after 34 years of service. In his younger years, he was an Eagle Scout and always had an appreciation for the outdoors. In his retirement years, Mr. Humphries devoted much of his free time to family and grandkids. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was a member of Hyde Park Baptist Church and enjoyed fellowship with his church family. Mr. Humphries was a devoted family man and his first love was Ronda, to whom he was married for 36 years. His grandchildren were very special to him.

A memorial service to celebrate the life of Mr. Humphries will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 27, at Hyde Park Baptist Church Memorial Center, with the Rev. Charlie Simpson officiating.

Mr. Humphries is survived by his wife, Ronda L. Humphries of Lancaster; two sons, Brent C. Humphries and his wife, Katie, of Lancaster and Madison L. Humphries of Lancaster; a daughter, McKenzie H. Medlin and her husband, Justin, of Lancaster; a brother, Jon Humphries and his wife, Karen, of Lancaster; two sisters, Johnsie Blythe and her husband, Jackie, of Lancaster and Darlene Barrs and her husband, Russell, of Fort Lawn; six grandchildren, Kenzlie, Janson, Kayne, Channing, Lawson and Londyn; and several nieces and nephews. He also enjoyed his fur babies, Dakota, Apollo and Jack.

The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. Wednesday, May 27, at Hyde Park Baptist Church Memorial Center, and other times at the home of Joe and Ronda.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hyde Park Baptist Church, 1906 Flat Creek Road, Lancaster, SC 29720.

Notes to the family may be made at

