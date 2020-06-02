Or Copy this URL to Share

Joel Antonio McGriff, 35, died Thursday, May 28, 2020.

He was the son of Dianne Simpson and Cletus McGriff Jr.

Survivors include his parents; stepfather, Willie Simpson; stepmother, Barbara McGriff; brother, Darik McGriff; sister, Nyasisa Cohen; and paternal grandparents, Hazel and Cletus McGriff Sr.

Private services are Thursday, June 4, at Stewart Funeral Home, officiated by the Rev. Richard Anthony.

Viewing is 3-6 p.m. today, June 3, at Stewart Funeral Home.

