Joel Antonio McGriff, 35, died Thursday, May 28, 2020.
He was the son of Dianne Simpson and Cletus McGriff Jr.
Survivors include his parents; stepfather, Willie Simpson; stepmother, Barbara McGriff; brother, Darik McGriff; sister, Nyasisa Cohen; and paternal grandparents, Hazel and Cletus McGriff Sr.
Private services are Thursday, June 4, at Stewart Funeral Home, officiated by the Rev. Richard Anthony.
Viewing is 3-6 p.m. today, June 3, at Stewart Funeral Home.

Published in The Lancaster News from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.
