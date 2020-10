Or Copy this URL to Share

LANCASTER – John Allison, 53, died Monday, Sept. 28, 2020.

He was a son of the late Arthur Allison and the late Margret McClure Allison. He was married to Pamela Lorraine Blair Allison.

Survivors include his wife of Lancaster; brother, Robert Allison of Clover; and sister, Barbara Allison of Raleigh, N.C.

Services are 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, at Crawford Funeral Home Chapel, officiated by the Revs. Leon Wright and T. Gary Stevens.

