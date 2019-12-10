John Barney Newell

LANCASTER – John Barney Newell, 100, died Friday, Dec. 6, 2019.
He was the son of the late Thomas Newell and Sara Lee Hall Newell, and was married to the late Ollie Faile Miller Newell.
Survivors include stepdaughters, Margie Kennington and Judy Hunter Simpson, both of Lancaster; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
Services were 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9, at the graveside at Antioch Baptist Church cemetery, officiated by the Rev. Dr. Trent McLaughlin.
Lancaster Funeral Home was in charge.
Published in The Lancaster News on Dec. 11, 2019
