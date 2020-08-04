HEATH SPRINGS – John Clyde Carnes, 79, died Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at his home.

The funeral services are 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 7, at Bethlehem Baptist Church officiated by the Revs. Patrick Blackmon and Reggie Hopkins, and he will be laid to rest beside his wife, Charlotte, at Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, at Jerry Hartley Funeral Home, 684 Hubbard Drive, (803) 285-8000, Lancaster; and suggest memorial contributions to Bethlehem Baptist Church Building Fund.

John Clyde was born Aug. 29, 1942, in Fort Sill, Okla., a son of Clyde J. Carnes and Syble Carnes, and was married to the late Charlotte Mungo Carnes. He was owner of Carolina Fabrication and attended Lincoln Electric School of Welding, was a mason with Wannamaker Masonic Lodge, Sunday school teacher and deacon at Bethlehem and served in many other capacities of the church.

John Clyde is survived by two sons, Clark Carnes and Jeffrey Carnes and wife, Laura Humphrey Carnes; one daughter, Crystal Carnes Thompson and husband Matthew, of China Grove, N.C.; grandchildren, Sawyer Carnes, Cadence Carnes and Kemp, Olivia, Barrett and Aubree Thompson. He has two aunts that are still living, Eloise Cunningham and Doris Wilson; and one uncle, H.N. "Cob" Knight.

Jerry Hartley Funeral Home, 684 Hubbard Drive, Lancaster, is taking care of Mr. Carnes and his family.

