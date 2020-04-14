KERSHAW – John Curtis Newman, 76, died Friday, April 10, 2020.
He was a son of Ovie Newman Clyburn and the late Johnny McDow, and reared by the late John W. Clyburn.
Survivors include brother, Rickey Clyburn of Kershaw; and sisters, Shirley Anderson of Philadelphia, Theresa Cooper and Sharon Jackson, both of New York, N.Y., Sandra Clyburn of Orlando, Fla., Vivian C. Blair, and Shirley Perry, Gloria Collins, Jacqueline Kelley and Robin Clyburn, all of Rock Hill.
Graveside services are 3 p.m. Thursday, April 16, at Cross Road Baptist Church, officiated by the Rev. R.J. Waiters.
Crawford Funeral Home is in charge.
Published in The Lancaster News on Apr. 15, 2020