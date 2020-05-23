Guest Book View Sign Service Information Gordon Funeral Service, Inc. 1904 Lancaster Avenue Monroe , NC 28112 (704)-283-8141 Funeral service 11:00 AM Tirzah Presbyterian Church Tabernacle Send Flowers Obituary

WAXHAW, N.C. – John Harvey Robinson, 86, passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020.

He was born November 21, 1933, in Lancaster to the late H. Lee and Laura King Robinson. He was also preceded in death by the love of his life, his wife of 57 years, Lena Simpson Robinson.

During these times of limiting the numbers for social gatherings, the Robinson Family respects your concerns of avoiding crowds, so they welcome you to stop by Gordon Funeral Service from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday, May 22, to pay your respects to avoid crowds.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 23, at Tirzah Presbyterian Church Tabernacle. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Mr. Robinson served in the U.S. Army. He worked for over 40 years at Springs Industries as a computer programmer. He retired in 1990 and worked for Springs Industries as a consultant for several years. He was an elder at Tirzah Presbyterian Church for many years. He loved going to the beach, was an avid gardener and delivered for Meals on Wheels for many years.

Mr. Robinson is survived by his daughters, Cynthia Harper and her fiancé, Don Vertrees, and Amy Chapman (Payton), all of Waxhaw.

The family requests memorials be made to Tirzah Presbyterian Church, 7507 Tirzah Church Road, Waxhaw, NC 28173; or Union County Meals on Wheels, c/o Union County Senior Nutrition, 2330 Concord Ave., Monroe, NC 28110.

